AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:10 p.m. EDT

Rematch time: USA and Netherlands to meet at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — The United States meets Netherlands on Thursday in Wellington at the Women’s World Cup. The game is a rematch of the World Cup final four years ago in France, which the Americans won 2-0 for the team’s second straight title in soccer’s biggest tournament. Thursday’s match is the second for both teams in group play. Both come into the game with a Group A win in hand, so the results are important for positioning in the knockout stage. The Dutch have defeated the Americans just once in 10 matches, back in 1991 in their first-ever meeting.

Contract disputes steal the spotlight from start of NFL training camp

NFL camps open this week with most of the focus on players who aren’t showing up. All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones skipped Sunday’s first workout with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs over a contract dispute. Veterans on the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to report on Tuesday, but Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs are expected to hold out because they didn’t receive long-term deals after getting the franchise tag. Both star running backs would earn $10.1 million this season under the tag. Neither Barkley nor Jacobs would be fined for missing practices, but they’d lose more than $500,000 per game if they sit out during the season.

Rookie QBs C.J. Stroud of Texans, Anthony Richardson of Colts agree to guaranteed 4-year contracts

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie quarterbacks C.J. Stroud of the Houston Texans and Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts have both agreed to fully guaranteed four-year contracts. A person familiar with Stroud’s $36 million deal confirmed the contract to The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced. Richardson, the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft, agreed to a $34 million contract. Both are expected to compete for starting jobs and eventually turn their struggling franchises around.

NFL suspends Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike indefinitely for gambling on games

DENVER (AP) — The NFL has indefinitely suspended Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike for betting on league games during the 2022 season. Uwazurike, a fourth-round draft pick from Iowa State in 2022, becomes the 10th player this offseason to be suspended for gambling on games or in NFL locker rooms. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024. NFL players and personnel are not allowed to gamble while in NFL facilities, disclose any nonpublic NFL information, enter a sportsbook during the NFL season, or maintain relationships with sports gamblers.

Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal makes record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe

SYDNEY (AP) — Saudi Arabian soccer team Al-Hilal has made a record $332 million bid for France striker Kylian Mbappe after missing out on Lionel Messi. Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the offer and says it has given Al-Hilal permission to open negotiations directly with Mbappe. The 2018 World Cup winner is in a contract standoff with PSG after his decision not to take up the option of a 12-month extension on his deal. He instead plans to walk away as a free agent at the end of the upcoming season when he is widely expected to join Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is among the stars to have made the move to play in Saudi Arabia.

Russians can qualify for Olympic spots in some sports. That doesn’t mean they’ll be allowed in Paris

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Officials from many of the sports on the Olympic program are still split on how to treat Russian athletes one year before the Paris Games and nearly a year-and-a-half since the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Various governing bodies are increasingly allowing teams of Russians back into Olympic qualifying competitions as neutral competitors without national flags or anthems. Most sports initially barred Russians from competing soon after last year’s full-scale invasion. The International Olympic Committee strongly backs those moves even as the body itself says it hasn’t decided if athletes from Russia and ally Belarus can compete at the Paris Games.

Penalty pain: Players converted just 4 of the first 8 penalty kicks at the Women’s World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — How’s this for a pair of stats? The first eight matches of the Women’s World Cup each included a penalty kick – and the attacking team converted just four times from the spot. Some of the attempts were turned away by goalkeeping heroics, others were clean misses and all four denials had some of the game’s biggest names on the short end. A mere 50% conversion rate, if it continued through the 2023 tournament, would be notably low. Norwegian psychologist Geir Jordet reported a near-80% success rate across 409 chances in top senior international competition in his 2006 research on the penalty kick.

Lawsuits filed by ex-volleyball player and former football player against Northwestern University

CHICAGO (AP) — The hazing scandal at Northwestern University has widened to include a volleyball player who has become the first female athlete to sue the university over allegations she was retaliated against for reporting mistreatment and a new lawsuit by former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates. Identified in the lawsuit as Jane Doe, the volleyball player says she was physically harmed to the point of requiring medical attention during a hazing incident in 2021. The lawsuit filed on behalf of Yates alleges hazing that includes sexual abuse.

Girl Power: Olivia Pichardo of Brown becomes first woman to homer in summer college league

WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Olivia Pichardo of Brown University has become the first woman to hit a home run in the history of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League. She connected Saturday for the Sag Harbor Whalers during a doubleheader against the Westhampton Aviators. The HCBL is a summer wood-bat league on Long Island for college players that’s produced more than 20 major leaguers. The 19-year-old Pichardo recently finished her freshman season at Brown, where in March she became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit in a lopsided loss to Bryant. That was the only game Pichardo appeared in for the Bears last season, but she’s getting regular playing time as an outfielder and relief pitcher for Sag Harbor this summer.

Bills RB Nyheim Hines will miss the season after being hit by a jet ski, AP source says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines will miss the season after he sustained a serious knee injury when he was hit by a jet ski. The Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams. Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.