AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:08 a.m. EST

Harbaugh returning to NFL to coach Chargers after leading Michigan to national title

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Jim Harbaugh was hired as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He leaves Michigan after capping his ninth season as coach of college football’s winningest program with the school’s first national championship since 1997. Harbaugh made the highly anticipated decision to go back to the NFL after a second interview and resume his chase for a Super Bowl that eluded him as a quarterback and coach. He will be the first former Chargers player to return to the team as head coach.

Wes Unseld Jr. out as Wizards coach, transferring to front office advisory role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wes Unseld Jr. is out as coach of the Washington Wizards midway through his third season with the team. President Michael Winger announced Thursday that Unseld would be transitioning to a front office advisory role. The Wizards said they will name an interim coach later in the day. Washington has the fewest wins in the NBA this season with its 7-36 record. The Wizards have lost five in a row and 11 of their past 12 games.

Defending champion Sabalenka beats Coco Gauff, will meet Zheng in Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has avenged a U.S. Open final loss to Coco Gauff and is the first woman since Serena Williams to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open. The 2023 champion will play first-time finalist Zheng Qinwen on Saturday. Sabalenka attacked Gauff’s serve throughout a 7-6 (2), 6-4 win in the first of the semifinals. No. 12-seeded Zheng had a 6-4, 6-4 win over Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska to advance. Zheng lost in the U.S. Open quarterfinals to Sabalenka last year in her previous best run at a major.

Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Bucks coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Doc Rivers is finalizing a deal to take over as the Milwaukee Bucks coach a day after the firing of Adrian Griffin. Rivers and the Bucks were still negotiating Wednesday, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no contract had been completed. ESPN reported that Rivers has agreed to a deal in principle. Rivers has worked for ESPN as an analyst this season. The Bucks fired Griffin on Tuesday despitea 30-13 record. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind Boston in the Eastern Conference standings.

Sexual harassment on women’s US Biathlon team leads to SafeSport investigation — and sanctions

U.S. Biathlon national champion Joanne Reid was sexually harassed and abused for years by a ski-wax technician while racing on the elite World Cup circuit, a watchdog group that oversees sex-abuse allegations in Olympic sports found. When she complained, Reid says she was told his behavior was just part of the male European culture. Army National Guard biathlete Deedra Irwin says she repeatedly had to step in to protect Reid, and notified her military superiors, who immediately demanded action. Only then did U.S. Biathlon alert the U.S. Center for SafeSport. Their 18-month investigation found that Petr Garabik engaged in repeated sexual harassment and unwanted sexual contact. He was suspended for six months and put on probation until December 2024.

The NFL’s final 4 QBs are often first-round picks. This time, 1 is not like the others

Recent evidence shows that the NFL conference title game participants most often employ first-rounders at the sport’s most important position. That trend is reflected in Sunday’s matchups: Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs versus Lamar Jackson’s Ravens in the AFC, and Jared Goff’s Lions versus Brock Purdy’s 49ers in the NFC. Three outta four ain’t bad. The only newcomer to this round among the quartet is Jackson, who becomes the 30th quarterback to start a conference title game in the last 15 seasons. Twenty of those 30 QBs were first-round picks. But the ways this quartet of QBs arrived at their current clubs demonstrate that going through a season so bad that a team is in position to take a franchise QB with one of the top few picks isn’t always the path to success.

Browns to interview former Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson for vacancy, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the team’s plans tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns are interviewing former Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, who was fired by Eagles coach Nick Sirianni on Tuesday. He’s meeting with the Browns on Thursday to be their coordinator, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not making moves public until coach Kevin Stefanski fills out his staff. Stefanski fired offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt last week. Johnson was ousted by Sirianni after Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay in the wild-card round. Johnson coached Philadelphia’s quarterbacks in 2021 before being promoted to coordinator when Shane Steichen left to coach in Indianapolis.

Warriors return to game action after assistant coach’s death last week, beat Hawks 134-112

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists, Klay Thompson scored 24, and the Golden State Warriors won in their first game back after the death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević last week, beating the Atlanta Hawks 134-112. The Splash Brothers shined playing for their beloved “brate” — the word for brother in Serbian that Milojević so lovingly used for all of the Warriors. Jonathan Kuminga made all 11 of his shots on the way to 25 points as seven Warriors scored in double figures.

Spain soccer outcast Rubiales facing trial for unwanted kiss at Women’s World Cup

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish investigating judge says former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales will face trial for kissing forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup. State prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and for allegedly coercing her to publicly support him in the public backlash against him. Rubiales has denied any wrongdoing. He could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty. The trial date has yet to be set.

Five players from 2018 Canada world junior team take leave of absence from their clubs

Five players from Canada’s 2018 world junior team have taken a leave of absence from their current clubs in recent days. NHL players Michael McLeod and Cal Foote of the New Jersey Devils, Carter Hart of the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube of the Calgary Flames and former NHL player Alex Formenton now with Swiss club Ambri-Piotta all have been granted leave in recent days. Police in London, Ontario, launched an investigation in 2022 after word emerged that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by several members of that team at a gala. The Globe & Mail reported Wednesday that five players from that team were asked to surrender to face charges of sexual assault.

