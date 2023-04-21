AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:07 p.m. EDT

Young scores 32, Hawks beat Celtics 130-122 to close to 2-1

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 32 points in his best game of the playoffs and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 to close the gap to 2-1 in their opening-round series. Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied it for the Celtics. The Hawks will try to even the series in Game 4 Sunday night at State Farm Arena. Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.

NFL suspends 5 players for violating gambling policy

The NFL has suspended five players for violating the league’s gambling policy. Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus and safety C.J. Moore and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney are suspended through at least the the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Lions receivers Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams were each suspended six games for betting from an NFL facility on non-NFL games. The Lions released Cephus and Moore.

Collision ends Smyly perfect game bid, Cubs top Dodgers 13-0

CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly lost a perfect game bid when he collided with his catcher while trying to field an eighth-inning dribbler that went for an infield single in the Chicago Cubs’ 13-0 rout of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nico Hoerner hit a three-run homer with four hits and four RBIs as Chicago won for the fifth time in six games. Cody Bellinger went deep for the second straight day and third time this season against his former team. Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom also connected. Smyly struck out 10 and walked none in 7 2/3 innings.

LeBron not trading trash talk with Brooks before Game 3

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — LeBron James declined to respond to Dillon Brooks’ taunts before the Los Angeles Lakers host the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series. Brooks said the top scorer in NBA history was “old” in Memphis following Game 2. The 38-year-old James patiently parried several questions about Brooks’ comments and about the importance of trash talk in general before abruptly cutting short his media session at the Lakers’ training complex. he Lakers’ visit from the Grizzlies is the second game of an NBA doubleheader in Los Angeles, with the Clippers also hosting the Phoenix Suns in Game 4.

76ers’ Joel Embiid out of Game 4 with sprained knee

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid will sit out because of a sprained right knee when the Philadelphia 76ers try to complete a sweep of the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The 76ers added the All-Star center to the injury report Friday night, a night after he was limping multiple times during their 102-97 victory in Game 3. The NBA’s leading scorer did block a shot to protect a two-point lead with 8.8 seconds left and said after the game he was OK. Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, has been hit by injuries in the playoffs most of his career. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb and an orbital fracture last year in the playoffs. He’s missed other postseason games with knee injuries and illness.

Toronto fires Nick Nurse, who led Raptors to 2019 NBA title

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Nurse has been fired as coach of the Toronto Raptors. It comes four years after he led the franchise to its first and only NBA championship. Nurse went 227-163 in his five seasons with the Raptors. His winning percentage of .582 is the best of any coach in franchise history. The Raptors missed the playoffs in 2021, a year where they were forced to call Tampa, Florida, home because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenge of getting teams in and out of Canada for games. They lost in the first round last year, and lost an elimination game at home in the play-in tournament this season.

A Lim Kim shoots 7-under 65, leads rain-delayed Chevron

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — A Lim Kim birdied the final two holes for a 7-under 65 and the lead Friday in the suspended second round of the rain-delayed Chevron Championship. Thirty-one players were unable to finish the round before dark in the first women’s major tournament of the season, with the event in its first year in suburban Houston after a decades-long run in the California desert. Kim won the last LPGA Tour major held in the Houston area, the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open at Champions Golf Club. After opening with a 71 on Thursday at The Club at Carlton Woods, she had eight birdies with just one bogey Friday to reach 8-under 136. Americans Lilia Vu and Megan Khang were a stroke back.

Clark-Hossler team keeps slim lead at Zurich Classic

AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler shot a 5-under 67 in alternate-shot play to maintain a one-shot lead through the second round of the Zurich Classic. Defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele made the biggest move of the day. They rocketed up the leaderboard with a 9-under 63. That was the best score of the round by three strokes and left them at 14-under 130 — two shots behind Clark and Hossler. Cantlay and Schauffele shot 6-under 30 on their first nine. That was a tournament record for nine holes in alternate shot.

Column: Another domino falls on road to MLB expansion

The Oakland Athletics are packing their bags for Las Vegas, a long-expected move that will affect far more baseball fans than in those two cities. MLB is a significant step closer to expansion, which will bring two more franchises into the big leagues while also necessitating the creation of eight new minor-league teams around the country. With the Athletics buying land for a new stadium in Sin City, finding the Tampa Bay Rays’ next home is the last hurdle to a 32-team major leagues. For sure, the lobbying has already begun for Nashville, Charlotte, Montreal, Portland and Salt Lake City.

Bergeron doesn’t travel with Bruins for games in Florida

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Boston captain Patrice Bergeron is not accompanying the Bruins on their trip to Florida for Games 3 and 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. Bergeron missed Games 1 and 2 of the matchup with the Panthers. Illness was cited for Game 1, then an unspecified upper-body injury for the other. Bruins coach Jim Montgomery says he expects Bergeron to play in Game 5 of the series. Bergeron was the Bruins’ third-leading scorer in the regular season with 27 goals and 31 assists for 58 points. The 37-year-old forward got hurt in the regular-season finale in Montreal.

