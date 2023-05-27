AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:06 p.m. EDT

Bucks finalizing deal to make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin their head coach, AP source says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed. The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat. Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.

New bill to build Athletics stadium on Las Vegas Strip caps Nevada’s cost at $380 million

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics are asking Nevada for $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion retractable roof stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. A bill introduced Friday in the Nevada Legislature details the long-awaited financing plan. Lawmakers have a little more than a week to consider the plan before they adjourn June 5. The bulk of Nevada’s contribution would come from $180 million in transferable tax credits from the state and $120 million in county bonds, which can vary based on interest rate returns. The plan doesn’t directly raise taxes, meaning it needs a simple majority vote in the Senate and Assembly — not two-thirds approval.

Palou balances plans with Ganassi vs. McLaren as Spaniard tries to win Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Palou is the pole sitter and IndyCar points leader headed into the Indianapolis 500. The Spaniard is performing at a high level despite his rocky future. He is headed to McLaren Racing next season but currently is a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, so he’s trying to balance the obligations of two teams. He’s the favorite to win Sunday. Palou has the steely resolve to be able to shut out all the noise and win the race.

Kiner-Falefa’s 10th-inning single helps Yankees overcome Tatis HR in 3-2 win over Padres

NEW YORK (AP) — Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a game-ending single with one out in the 10th inning as the New York Yankees beat the San Diego Padres 3-2. After Anthony Volpe and Aaron Judge hit into double plays in the eighth and ninth, the Yankees got their fifth walk-off win when Kiner-Falefa sent Nick Martinez’s 2-0 pitch down the line just past the glove of third baseman Rougned Odor to score Greg Allen. DJ LeMahieu homered off Padres starter Michael Wacha to tie it in the seventh as the Yankees avoided a fourth straight loss.

Brewers place shortstop Willy Adames on concussion list after hit in head by teammate’s foul ball

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers shortstop Willy Adames was placed on the seven-day concussion list Saturday after getting hit in the head by a foul ball in the dugout the previous night during Milwaukee’s 15-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Adames was taken to the hospital after being hit by a liner off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Adames was released from the hospital on Saturday morning. He said tests revealed no fractures.

Schnek, Hall tied for Colonial lead after 3 rounds as both seek 1st PGA Tour win

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Adam Schenk closed out a 3-under 67 with a 16-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole to match PGA Tour rookie Harry Hall for the lead at 10 under after three rounds at the Colonial. Hall had the solo lead after the first and second rounds and had to overcame consecutive double-bogeys on the front nine Saturday. His final putt in his round of 72 was a 10-foot par at No. 18 after a birdie at the 17th. Harris English was a stroke back at 9-under 201 after his bogey on 18. Schenk and Hall are both seeking their first PGA Tour victory.

Undefeated Leona Maguire advances to LPGA Match Play semifinals.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Leona Maguire won two more matches Saturday at Shadow Creek to advance to the semifinals in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play. The seventh-seeded Maguire, from Ireland, held off American Lindsey Weaver-Wright 3 and 2 to improve to 5-0. Maguire will face Ayaka Furue of Japan, also 5-0 after a 2-and-1 victory over third-seeded Celine Boutier of France. In the other semifinal Sunday morning, Linn Grant of Sweden will face Pajaree Anannarukarn of Thailand. Grant beat Albane Valenzuela of Switzerland 3 and 1, and Anannarukarn edged Carlota Ciganda of Spain 3 and 2.

Djokovic enters French Open with chance to top absent Nadal with record 23rd Slam title

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has made his long-term goal clear. He wants to focus on accumulating Grand Slam titles in order to surpass the totals of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The French Open starts Sunday without the injured Nadal or the retired Federer, so Djokovic gets the chance to lead the career standings alone with a men’s-record 23. If he winds up with the championship, Djokovic would break a tie with Nadal and have three more trophies than Federer finished with. Djokovic also can become the first man in tennis history with at least three titles from each major. Djokovic said Saturday that Nadal’s talk about retirement made him think about his own future.

2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12 at home of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs. They are the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Mare Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo was euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race. A Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 lists the previously unreported death of Bosque Redondo after finishing 10th in the seventh race from an unspecified injury.

Lionel Messi helps PSG secure record 11th French league title, breaks European scoring record

Lionel Messi has helped Paris Saint-Germain clinch a record 11th French league title, and broke another scoring record in the process. Messi scored the opening goal as PSG drew 1-1 at Strasbourg to move four points clear of second-place Lens with one game left. Lens secured second place and automatic entry into next season’s Champions League by beating relegated Ajaccio 3-0 at home. Defending champion PSG overtook former French powerhouse Saint-Étienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 but was relegated to the second division last season. PSG has won nine of its titles since Qatari backers QSI took charge 12 years ago. PSG’s other titles were in 1986 and ’94.

