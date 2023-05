AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:04 p.m. EDT

The NBA Finals are set: It’s the Heat and the Nuggets for the Larry O’Brien Trophy

Cancel that flight plan, Denver. Turns out, the NBA Finals are starting in the Mile High City after all. And Jimmy Butler was proven right. Finally, we have a title-series matchup: The Miami Heat, champions of the Eastern Conference even after getting in as only the No. 8 seed, will take on the Western Conference champion Nuggets in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The series starts in Denver on Thursday night. The Heat got there by winning Game 7 of the East title series in Boston on Monday night. It came one year to the day after the Celtics won a Game 7 on Miami’s floor to win the East title a year ago.

The Stanley Cup Final between Vegas and Florida will end with a first-time NHL champion

Stanley isn’t just getting a tan. He’s getting a new home. The Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers pits teams against each other who have never won the NHL championship. It’s the first time that has happened since 2018 when Vegas made it in its inaugural season before losing to Washington. While ratings aren’t expected to be stellar, the series is a chance to for the league to show off its expansion beyond traditional hockey hotbeds. Game 1 is Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nuggets run to the NBA Finals stirs up memories of wonderful wackiness in the ABA

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are the last of the four ABA teams that merged with the NBA to reach the Finals. It’s stirring up fond memories of the defunct league. Dan Issel, David Thompson and Bobby Jones helped guide the Nuggets to the 1976 ABA Finals. It was the last one before the league was absorbed by the NBA. But many of the ABA concepts still impact the game today. Up-tempo play. The 3-point shot. The first slam-dunk contest, hosted by Denver and included a concert. The Nuggets will host the Miami Heat on Thursday in Game 1.

Browns’ Watson makes pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to reunite with him in Cleveland

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (AP) — Standing a few feet from a golf green, Deshaun Watson made a pitch for DeAndre Hopkins to join him in Cleveland. The Browns quarterback said that he has spoken to Hopkins, his close friend and former Houston teammate, and encouraged the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to consider a reunion. Hopkins is a free agent after the Arizona Cardinals released him last week. Watson said he has been in contact with Hopkins, his teammate for three seasons. The Browns appear to be a longshot to land the 30-year-old Hopkins because of a lack of salary cap space. But Cleveland wasn’t expected to get Watson either until they lured him with a fully guaranteed $230 million contract.

SEC coaches’ opinions on schedule debate range from overrated to undecided to ambivalence

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference began four days of meetings on the Florida Gulf Coast for a second straight year, debating what to do with its football schedule. Texas and Oklahoma join the conference next year to make it a 16-team league that is abandoning divisions. The options are sticking with an eight-game slate, but shifting to one annual rivalry game instead of the current two, or going to nine games with three annual rivals. Georgia coach Kirby Smart called the great schedule debate the “most overrated conversation in the world.” And there is still no guarantee a decision will be made this week.

French Open’s No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, loses to 172nd-ranked qualifier, Thiago Seyboth Wild

PARIS (AP) — Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev has lost in the first round of the French Open in five sets to an opponent who is ranked just 172nd and was playing only his second match in the main draw of any Grand Slam tournament. Thiago Seybolt Wild is a 23-year-old from Brazil who needed to go through qualifying rounds at Roland Garros just to earn a spot in the men’s bracket. He looked very much like he belonged on Court Philippe Chatrier on Tuesday. He hit big forehands and kept his nerve down the stretch to win 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Column: A year later, LIV Golf is fitting into golf landscape as an island

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — LIV Golf executives are fond of saying that “We’re not going anywhere.” That much is true. The Saudi-funded league is not about to disappear. But is it going anywhere? The rival league in just one year has managed to blend in with the golf landscape. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says it still feels as though it’s on an island because it doesn’t look like the other tours. The problem going forward is having the same 48 players every tournament all year long. It’s been one year since LIV announced its first roster of players. And they aren’t the only ones getting rich. The PGA Tour also has benefited.

Blue Jays’ Bass apologizes for sharing anti-LGBTQ+ social media post

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass apologized for expressing support on social media for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light. Bass shared a post on his Instagram stories Monday urging others to spurn the American companies over support for they showed for the LGBTQ+ community. Both companies are dealing with fallout from those campaigns, which have included hostile and homophobic criticism and calls from LGBTQ+ activists not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. The right-handed reliever made a brief statement on the field but did not take questions before the Blue Jays hosted Milwaukee.

Stables, trainers try to move through grief over euthanized horses as racing thunders on

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The numbers suggest that horse racing is the safest it has been for the animals since at least 2009. Yet every death draws fresh criticism that the sport is far too cruel to continue. It also sends every stable into mourning all over again, often out of sight. That grief has been felt in particular with a recent spate of horse deaths at the home of the Kentucky Derby. Twelve horses have died at Churchill Downs over the past month, including two more last week.

Florida to face Georgia Tech in NCAA men’s golf championship match

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ricky Castillo birdied the third extra hole to beat Brett Roberts and give Florida a 3-2 victory over Florida State in the NCAA semifinals Tuesday at Grayhawk. National co-runner-up Ross Steelman two-putted for par to beat Peter Fountain 1 up, giving Georgia Tech a 3-2 victory over top-seeded North Carolina in the other semifinal. Castillo rallied from 2 down with three holes to go with birdies on 16 and 17. Neither player could get up and down for par on No. 18, sending the match to extra holes. After trading three pars, Roberts missed a birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole. Putting on the same line, Castillo rolled his in, pumping his fist as the Gators rushed onto the green in celebration.

