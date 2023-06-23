AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:04 a.m. EDT

Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, with expectations of stardom

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, headed to San Antonio with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. The selection of the 19-year-old from France that had been a foregone conclusion for months was announced by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wembanyama arrives with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated his French league in his final season there, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots. Brandon Miller of Alabama was the No. 2 pick by the Charlotte Hornets and Scoot Henderson went third to the Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA draft report cards: Spurs, Rockets among teams that hit it big

It’s the easiest call of the NBA draft: The San Antonio Spurs won. That’s not to say other teams didn’t do very well on Thursday, when 58 players were selected as the league’s newest members. But the Spurs being able to take generational French talent Victor Wembanyama puts them at the head of the class. Other teams that did well Thursday night: NBA champion Denver, Golden State, Toronto — even with just one pick — and Orlando, which might now be closer to returning to the postseason mix.

4-time NBA champion Tony Parker says the Spurs is the ‘perfect place’ for Victor Wembanyama

PARIS (AP) — Tony Parker surely knows what he’s talking about when it comes to the San Antonio Spurs. And the four-time NBA champion tells The Associated Press he sees a bright future at his former team for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker played 17 seasons for the Spurs and won NBA titles with the team in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2014. He says it will be the “perfect place″ for the 19-year-old French wonder. Parker says the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft “wanted to go to San Antonio, and so it feels like it was destiny.”

Spurs draft Wembanyama and now look for French phenom to help end NBA playoff drought

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs are looking to end their four-year playoff drought with the addition of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs selected the French phenom with the top pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft that was held in New York. There was little to no doubt San Antonio would select the 7-foot-3 Wembanyama was the unquestioned No. 1 selection. It marks the third time in San Antonio’s 51-year history that the Spurs have held the No. 1 pick. They are hoping Wembanyama fulfills predictions that he is a generational big man and follows in the championship footsteps of the franchise’s previous top picks of David Robinson in 1987 and Tim Duncan in 1997.

Overturned outs are prompting confusion, frustration over MLB’s blocking-the-plate rule

The rules have changed since Bob Melvin and Bruce Bochy were big league catchers when big collisions with runners trying to score were just part of the game. The rules are intended to protect catchers. But runners are now sometimes safe even after being tagged out and without any collision. San Diego manager Melvin and Texas manager Bochy both had outs recorded by their teams this week become runs after replay viewed that their catchers obstructed the runner. Both managers were irate because their catchers were standing when they made sweeping tags.

Chris Paul traded to Warriors, Jordan Poole sent to Wizards, source tells AP

Chris Paul’s pursuit of an NBA championship is taking him to the Golden State Warriors, after they agreed to the framework of a trade on Thursday that will send Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The trade also includes a package of draft capital, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.

Qatar sovereign wealth fund buys stake in Washington’s NBA, NHL and WNBA teams, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the sale tells The Associated Press the Qatar Investment Authority is buying a roughly 5% stake of Monumental Sports & Entertainment as part of a $4.05 billion deal. Monumental is the parent company of the NBA’s Washington Wizards, NHL’s Washington Capitals and WNBA’s Washington Mystics. It is believed to be the first time the government of Qatar is investing in U.S. professional sports. Qatar last year hosted soccer’s World Cup for the first time. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the agreement had not been announced.

In its push for more Black players, MLB hopes results are on the horizon from grassroots efforts

PHOENIX (AP) — The percentage of Black players in Major League Baseball has been on the decline for decades, but prospects at MLB’s Draft Combine this week think that may soon change. Several highly touted Black players are hoping to become the next Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts or Andrew McCutchen. A recent study from The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida found Black players represented just 6.2% of players on MLB opening day rosters, down from last year’s previous record low of 7.2%. But four of the first five players picked in last summer’s amateur draft were Black for the first time. Black catching prospect Zion Rose says “we’re starting to come through.”

The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit

PARIS (AP) — The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit. Organizers announced the route for the torch relay at a Paris university. Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says “the torch relay plays an important role because it has the capacity to touch so many people.” The torch will be lit by the sun’s rays on April 16 in Ancient Olympia before reaching the French seaport of Marseille by boat on May 8. A total of 10,000 people will participate in the torch relay.

Olympic skaters still missing medals 500 days later

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — On display at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum are nine empty boxes that should be holding medals. They belong to members of the U.S. figure skating team that finished second in Beijing last year but have not received their medals while a doping case involving a Russian skater plays out. Thursday marked the 500th day since the scheduled day of the medals ceremony that was abruptly canceled when the doping case came to light. The exhibit at the museum tells the story of the nine skaters, who are still waiting to receive either silver or gold medals, depending on how the case plays out.

