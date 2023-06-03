AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:02 p.m. EDT

Aaron Judge homers, makes big catch in Yankees’ 6-3 win over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-3. Aaron Judge hit his 19th homer and made an outstanding catch in the corner in right, Jake Bauers had a pair of two-run homers and Gerrit Cole pitched six innings of four-hit ball before leaving early with apparent cramps. Judge hung onto J.D. Martinez’s line drive in the eighth inning despite knocking open the door to Dodger Stadium’s visiting bullpen at the end of his sprint into the right field corner. Oswaldo Cabrera hit a solo homer in the ninth for the Yankees, who have won five of seven.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill makes highlight-reel stick save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made perhaps the save of the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender reached back and extended his stick to keep Florida’s Nick Cousin from scoring. Hill got his blade in front of the puck just in time early in the second period to keep the score tied. The heroics by the journeyman goalie-turned-starter was reminiscent of the stop made by Washington’s Braden Holtby in Game 2 of the 2018 final in Vegas that became known as the save after the Capitals won the Cup. Hill’s save even happened at the same end of the ice.

Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver’s 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t a problem. Not shooting from the foul line 15 feet away from the rim was. The Heat made NBA history by shooting only two free throws in Game 1 as Denver struck first in the title series with a 104-93 win. It was the fewest free throw attempts ever by a team in a playoff game and makes one of the adjustments for Game 2 on Sunday simple to forecast: Expect Miami to go into attack mode. But the Nuggets say they can get much better as well.

Coco Gauff, 19, comes back to beat Russia’s Mirra Andreeva, 16, at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Coco Gauff has won an all-teen showdown to reach the fourth round of the French Open. Gauff is a 19-year-old American who beat 16-year-old Russian Mirra Andreeva 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday at Roland Garros. Gauff was the runner-up to Iga Swiatek in Paris a year ago. They could meet this time in the quarterfinals. But both need to win one match apiece first. Swiatek continued her powerful run through the bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Wang Xinyu. Swiatek has won four of her six sets so far by a 6-0 score. Men advancing Saturday included 2022 runner-up Casper Ruud and No. 6 seed Holger Rune.

McIlroy tied for lead at Memorial by making fewest mistakes

DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — Rory McIlroy didn’t look like he was going anywhere at the Memorial until he wound up with a share of the lead. That’s how tough it was at Muirfield Village. McIlroy had a 70 and was tied with Si Woo Kim and David Lipsky. That leads to a Sunday that figures to be wide open. There are 22 players separated by three shots. That includes Hideki Matsuyama and Patrick Cantlay. They helped everyone’s cause by making triple bogeys at various points in their rounds. Nine of those 22 players in the mix have never won on the PGA Tour.

Spectacular debut: Rose Zhang shoots 66 to take lead into Mizuho Americas Open finale

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two-time NCAA champion Rose Zhang moved into position to win in her professional debut, shooting a 6-under 66 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the Mizuho Americans Open. The former Stanford star had six birdies in a bogey-free round on a raw, overcast day at Liberty National in jumping to the top of the leaderboard. It’s nothing new for the 20-year-old from California who won 12 of 20 events in her two years in college, with many viewing it as a sign of things to come. Cheyenne Knight, Atthaya Thitikul and Aditi Ashok were tied for second.

Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena. Bettman says the team is looking at other areas around Phoenix for a long-term home. The future of the Coyotes is now a major question as they go into a second season playing at a 5,000-seat college rink on Arizona State’s campus. At the other end of the spectrum are the Ottawa Senators who are close to being sold for what Bettman expects will be around a billion dollars. Bettman says the sale process is close to being done.

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin launches CPR Tour to raise awareness at Bills stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin kicked off a multicity tour at his home stadium on Saturday to distribute medical equipment and promote techniques that saved his life in January. Hamlin handed out automated external defibrillators for close to 50 youth sports and community organizations on the Bills’ field at Highmark Stadium at the event launching his Chasing M’s Foundation CPR Tour. The launch event included free CPR training for more than 1,000 people. Additional stops on Hamlin’s tour are planned for New York City, Pittsburgh, where Hamlin attended college, and Cincinnati, where six months ago Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game.

For Nuggets rookie Christian Braun, praise from mom is high praise indeed

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets rookie Christian Braun gets high praise from coach Michael Malone, and his star teammates Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray also rave about the rookie. And praise from them is nice, for certain. But it pales compared to praise from his mom. Lisa Braun is part of a basketball family. She and her six siblings in the Sandbothe family, all of them All-State players who went to college on athletic scholarships, were inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame together in 2019. She starred at Missouri, where she was a two-time All-Big Eight conference pick. And her kid is now in the NBA Finals.

Man City beats Man United 2-1 in FA Cup final to complete second leg of treble bid

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City’s mission to win a treble of major trophies has stayed on track after beating Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final with the first of Ilkay Gundogan’s two goals coming after a record 13 seconds. City has already retained the Premier League and now only a first ever Champions League title stands between Pep Guardiola’s team and immortality in English soccer. Gundogan scored the quickest goal in an FA Cup final that was timed by British broadcaster BBC at 12.91 seconds, and United midfielder Bruno Fernandes equalized with a 33rd-minute penalty. Gundogan scored the winner in the 51st. It was the 142nd FA Cup final and the first between the two Manchester clubs.

