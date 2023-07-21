AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:01 p.m. EDT

Lionel Messi makes his Inter Miami debut, checks in during 2nd half against Cruz Azul

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s debut gameday with Inter Miami has arrived. Messi was not in the starting lineup for Friday night’s game with Inter Miami taking on Cruz Azul in a Leagues Cup match at his new home stadium. He checked in early in the second half. Team officials said all tickets for the match were sold, though thousands were available on secondary markets on game day. Messi signed a 2 1/2-year contract with Inter Miami this past weekend, and the deal will pay him between $50 million and $60 million annually. Miami co-owner David Beckham calls Messi the best player ever.

Brian Harman matches British Open records at Hoylake and leads Tommy Fleetwood by 5 shots

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman is in the hunt for his first major championship. He shot a 65 to match the lowest score in a British Open at Royal Liverpool. His 36-hole score of 132 matches the record of Tiger Woods in 2006 and Rory McIlroy in 2014. They both went on to win. Harman has a five-shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood going into the weekend. The forecast is for rain on Saturday. Sepp Straka was six behind. Rory McIlroy shot a 70 and was nine shots behind. It’s only the second time after any round in a major that Harman has had the lead.

Jets would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York isn’t multiple seasons

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers might be sticking around with the New York Jets a bit longer than many first thought. The 39-year-old quarterback has not committed to playing football beyond this season but he has strongly hinted several times his first season with the Jets won’t be his last. Rodgers reiterated that sentiment Friday during an appearance on the “DiPietro & Rothenberg” show on ESPN Radio in New York when he said it would be a disservice to play just one year for the Jets after how much they gave up to acquire him. Coach Robert Saleh said it would be shocking if Rodgers doesn’t play multiple seasons.

For the Washington Commanders and their fans, new owner Josh Harris represents hope

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Josh Harris and his ownership group offer Washington a chance at a fresh start. Few football towns have ever needed one more. It was a cathartic scene at FedEx Field on Friday when Harris was introduced as the Commanders’ new owner. Afterward he took the stage at a pep rally, and fans started chanting, “Thank you Josh!” NFL owners approved the sale of the Commanders on Thursday to a group led by Harris. The once-proud franchise was one of the most dysfunctional in sports under owner Dan Snyder. Snyder and his wife, Tanya, issued a statement congratulating Harris and thanking fans.

Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Justin Thomas never imagined using a round at the British Open as a tune-up for the 3M Open in Minnesota. But that’s where he’s at. Thomas was always going to miss the cut at Royal Liverpool after opening with an 82. He’s out of the top 70 who make the FedEx Cup. He’s out of range to make the Ryder Cup team. Thomas decided to play the final two weeks on the PGA Tour’s regular season to help change that. His slump is so severe he has only two top 10s this year. The last one was in March.

Phillies star Bryce Harper makes catch tumbling into photo pit in first career start at first base

CLEVELAND (AP) — Bryce Harper has made quite the first impression. Making his first career start at first base, Philadelphia’s star slugger made a tough catch while tumbling into a photographer’s pit in the third inning of Friday night’s game against the Cleveland Guardians. Cleveland’s Amed Rosario hit a towering pop down the first-base line. Harper, who has spent the bulk of his major league career in the outfield, tracked the ball before snagging it and then falling. Harper was uninjured and popped to his feet as the Phillies and their fans likely exhaled in relief. The Phillies have moved the two-time MVP to first ahead of the trading deadline to see if he can handle the position before they make any moves.

Kershaw throwing to hitters next while moving closer to return for Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw is getting closer to his return for the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. He’s expected to face hitters in a simulated game Monday, and could be activated as early as next weekend. Kershaw hasn’t pitched since June 27 because of left shoulder soreness. He threw about 40 pitches in a bullpen session before the opener of a series at Texas. Manager Dave Roberts says Kershaw, who is 10-4 with an MLB-best 2.55 ERA, won’t make a rehab start before returning to the active roster. But he could throw another longer sim game if needed.

Eflin gets 11th win, Rays beat Orioles 3-0 in 2nd game of 4-game series between AL leaders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched seven strong innings to become the AL’s third 11-game winner, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0 in a matchup of the top teams in the American League. Baltimore won 4-3 in 10 innings on Thursday night in the opener of the four-game set. It leads the AL East with a .608 winning percentage compared to Tampa Bay’s .604. The Orioles trailed the Rays by 6 1/2 games at the beginning of July. Eflin allowed two hits, struck out eight and walked one, improving to 10-1 in 11 starts at home.

Bryce Young agrees to 4-year fully guaranteed deal with Panthers worth nearly $38M, AP source says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers and No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young have agreed to a four-year contract. A person familiar with the situation told the AP on Friday that the fully guaranteed deal is worth $37.9 million. The team’s announcement of the deal comes just four days before the Panthers were to report to training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina. All of Carolina’s draft picks are now under contract. The Panthers traded up with the Chicago Bears to get Young and give them a potential long-term solution at quarterback. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to disclose the terms publicly.

Analysis: Party on, Commanders fans! Snyder’s departure is biggest win in 31 years

Football fans in the nation’s capital are enjoying their biggest victory since Joe Gibbs’ Hogs won their third Super Bowl 31 years ago. It may take a while before Washington celebrates similar on-field success. Getting rid of owner Dan Snyder is the first step to rebuilding a once-proud franchise, but it won’t be easy after decades of decline. The Commanders’ new owners led by Josh Harris and including Magic Johnson have plenty of challenges ahead. Harris outlined his priorities Friday. Winning over fans and winning games tops the list. The longer-term future for the team includes a new stadium and maybe even another name change.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.