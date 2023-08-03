AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:01 a.m. EDT

Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán entering inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has voluntarily entered inpatient treatment for alcohol abuse, the team announced Wednesday. Germán, who threw a perfect game June 28 at Oakland, was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. Germán is 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 20 appearances this season. He was scratched from his scheduled start Monday night against Tampa Bay, with the Yankees saying it was because of armpit discomfort. The right-hander then entered in relief and tossed five scoreless innings of two-hit ball.

Big Ten having preliminary conversations about more expansion if Pac-12 crumbles, AP sources say

A group of Big Ten presidents has begun discussing the possibility of adding more West Coast schools to the conference if the Pac-12 continues to crumble, according to two people familiar with the conversations. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the conversations were preliminary and the Big Ten was not going public with its internal discussions. Oregon and Washington would be the primary targets if the conference decided to make a move. The Pac-12 is down to nine schools seemingly committed beyond this year, with Southern California and UCLA heading to the Big Ten in 2024 and Colorado to the Big 12.

A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head

CHICAGO (AP) — Ten athletes are now suing over alleged hazing incidents at Northwestern University. The latest lawsuit involves a former player who accuses the athletic department of allowing racism and sexual abuse to thrive. Ramon Diaz says it caused psychological and emotional damage to athletes of color. Diaz says he was 17 when upperclassmen shaved “Cinco de Mayo” onto the back of his head as the entire Wildcats football team watched. Former football head coach Patrick Fitzgerald said he had no knowledge of the hazing before he was fired last month. Northwestern has hired former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch to investigate.

Tom Brady enters the world of soccer as minority owner of English club Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady has become a minority owner of English second-tier soccer team Birmingham and wants to bring a winning mentality to an underperforming club. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has partnered with the club’s U.S.-based holding company and becomes chairman of a new advisory board. Brady has also partnered with Knighthead Capital on several other ventures. Birmingham last played in the Premier League in 2011. That was also the year it won the English League Cup, one of two major trophies the club has captured in its 148-year history. Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and another with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

USA Gymnastics to expand its partnership with Nike, a sign it’s gaining trust in the post-Nassar era

USA Gymnastics and Nike have reached an agreement on a sponsorship deal that will carry through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. USA Gymnastics president Li Li Leung says the deal is a byproduct of the positive changes that the organization has made in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. Corporate support for USA Gymnastics waned after athletes abused by the former national team doctor began coming forward starting in 2016. While Leung stressed more work needs to be done, she believes the agreement with Nike is proof USA Gymnastics has started to earn back trust at the corporate level.

Messi scores twice, his third straight game with a goal, as Inter Miami beats Orlando City 3-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi scored in his third straight game and had his second consecutive multi-goal performance for Inter Miami in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City. The Leagues Cup Round of 32 match was delayed 95 minutes because of thunderstorms. Messi scored seven minutes into the match then added a second strike in the 72nd minute. As he eluded the Orlando City backline, Messi stopped a pass from Robert Taylor on his chest, dribbled a couple of yards near the edge of the 6-yard box and converted a shot that landed under the crossbar. The goal gave Inter Miami a 1-0 lead before Orlando tied it 11 minutes later. Messi struck again when he received a centering pass from Josef Martinez and flicked a right-footed shot inside the left post and put Inter Miami ahead 3-1.

Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far

Gambling investigations at Iowa and Iowa State have resulted in criminal charges filed against seven current or former athletes. Ex-Hawkeyes basketball player Ahron Ulis and Cyclones quarterback Hunter Dekkers are the ones with the highest profiles. All are accused in the complaints of tampering with records related to an Iowa Criminal Division investigation into sports gambling. Charges in Johnson County have been filed against Ulis, Iowa baseball player Gehrig Christensen and Iowa kicker Aaron Blom. Dekkers was charged in Story County, as were ISU football player Dodge Saucer, ISU wrestler Paniro Johnson and former ISU football player Eyioma Uwazurike.

Diana Taurasi closing in on another WNBA milestone as she approaches 10,000 points

Diana Taurasi is on the cusp of another milestone in her illustrious WNBA career as she closes in on becoming the first player in league history to score 10,000 points in the regular season. She’s nearly 2,500 points ahead of Tina Thompson, the four-time champion with the Houston Rockets who is in second place on the all-time list. DeWanna Bonner is second among active players, and Taurasi has more than 3,300 points than the Connecticut forward. Taurasi is signed through next season so could approach 11,000 career points before she walks away. She has averaged 19.1 points during her 20-year career.

Slade Cecconi’s first strikeout a memorable one after replay review

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Slade Cecconi’s first career strikeout might go down as one of the most unique in the majors. The ball wound up stuck high in catcher Jose Herrera’s inner thigh. Just more than a month past his 24th birthday, the Arizona right-hander threw a 3-2 fastball to Giants leadoff man LaMonte Wade Jr. in the first inning of the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 loss to San Francisco. The ball grazed off the knob end of Wade’s bat and Herrera somehow pinned the ball in his leg without letting it hit the ground. Initially ruled a hit by pitch, the D-backs challenged the call and it was overturned to a strikeout.

Many stars at Women’s World Cup juggle parenthood while playing on the world stage

Forget about orange slices, players like Alex Morgan, Australia’s Katrina Gorry and Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews are redefining what it means to be a “soccer mom.” While it is nothing new for mothers to be elite athletes, the level of support they’re getting while on the job is improving. There are three mothers on the U.S. team: Alex Morgan, Crystal Dunn and Julie Ertz. Other moms at this World Cup included Jamaica’s Konya Plummer, France’s Amel Majri, Argentina’s Vanina Correa and Germany’s Melanie Leupolz.

