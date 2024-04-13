AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:00 p.m. EDT

Scottie Scheffler leads Masters by 1 shot on a wild day of movement

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has the lead in the Masters after a wild Saturday at Augusta National. And it wasn’t even blowing as hard as the day before. Scheffler had one last birdie for a 71 to give him a one-shot lead over Collin Morikawa going into the final round. They were among six players who had a share of the lead at one point. There were charges and collapses. Bryson DeChambeau made double bogey on the 15th and holed out from the fairway for birdie on the last hole. Tiger Woods had an 82, his worst score in a major.

Tiger Woods shoots his worst round in a major championship with an 82 at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods shot his worst round in a major championship in the third round of the Masters on Saturday. He had eight bogeys and two double-bogeys while making just a pair of birdies for a 10-over 82. The only other time Woods had shot in the 80s in a major had been his 80 in the first round of the 2005 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay and his 81 in the third round of the 2002 British Open at Muirfield. His worst round at Augusta National had been back-to-back 78s in 2022, the last time he played the full weekend. Now, he will play his 100th round at the Masters on Sunday long before the leaders decide the outcome.

After a messy back nine, DeChambeau’s final swing keeps him in the mix at the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau was rubbing his face in the middle of the 18th fairway, his head shaking slowly, as if he couldn’t quite believe how quickly his shot at a green jacket had apparently slipped away on the back nine at Augusta National. Then, with his final swing of the third round, it suddenly seemed possible again. A momentous meltdown sent DeChambeau tumbling down the Masters leaderboard. Then he holed out a 77-yard birdie on the closing hole to finish with a 3-over 75 that left him four strokes behind Scottie Scheffler heading to the final round. Not a great position, to be sure, but a lot better than it couldve been.

Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete career Grand Slam with Masters win put on hold for yet another year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Rory McIlroy’s bid to complete a career Grand Slam will have to wait yet another year after the world’s second-ranked golfer failed to make a run up the leaderboard on Saturday at the Masters. McIlroy shot 71. That was solid, but not nearly enough to climb into contention ahead of the final round. He said all he can do is his best and to try to do the the right thing. But the 77 on Friday did him in. He is 3-over 219 for the tournament, well behind the leaders. All of this means McIlroy will have to spend another year answering question about when he’ll finally win the elusive Masters.

Braves ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having UCL surgery

MIAMI (AP) — The Atlanta Braves say ace Spencer Strider will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, performed the procedure on Friday. Strider complained about discomfort in his elbow after pitching four innings in Atlanta’s 6-5 win over Arizona on April 5. An MRI the next day revealed damage to his UCL. Braves manager Brian Snitker says the team has been looking at replacement options since Strider initially went down but doesn’t have anyone specific in mind yet.

Denver beats Boston College 2-0 to win record 10th NCAA hockey national title

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz scored second-period goals, Matt Davis had 35 saves and Denver beat No. 1 overall seed Boston College 2-0 to win the 10th national championship in program history. No. 3 seed Denver (32-9-3), which finished the season on a nine-game win streak, moved past Michigan (nine) for most titles all-time. Davis had 23 third-period saves in his third shutout of the season. The Pioneers outscored their opponents 82-39 in the second period this season. Boston College (34-6-1), which set the program’s single-season record for wins, had its 15-game win streak snapped and was shutout for the first time this season.

Coyotes sale to Utah Jazz owner expected next week, Arizona to get expansion team, AP source says

TEMPE. Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes will likely be sold to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith shortly after the team’s final game and will include a provision guaranteeing current owner Alex Meruelo an expansion team if a new arena is built within five years, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The $1 billion sale is expected to happen between the Coyotes’ final game of the 2023-24 season and the start of the playoffs, barring unforeseen circumstances, the person said on condition of anonymity because the planned deal has not been announced. The deal will transfer the franchise’s hockey operations to Smith, who plans to move the team to Salt Lake City, and Meruelo will move forward with a planned $3 billion project that will include a new arena in Phoenix.

The last day of the NBA regular season is Sunday. Expect chaos and lots of it

The final day of the NBA’s regular season should be wild. Oklahoma City, Minnesota and Denver all have a shot at No. 1 in the Western Conference. Every seed from No. 2 to No. 8 is up for grabs in the Eastern Conference. Sunday’s slate, with all 30 teams playing, will see nine seeds get decided, three first-round playoff matchups determined and three play-in matchups set as well.

Juan Soto homers, Cody Poteet wins New York debut as Yankees sweep Guardians and improve to 12-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Juan Soto hit a three-run homer and Cody Poteet pitched six solid innings in his debut for New York as the Yankees won 8-2 to sweep a doubleheader over the Cleveland Guardians and continue one of the strongest starts in their storied history. New York took the opener 3-2. The Yankees are 12-3 for the seventh time and first since 2003, when they made one of their 40 trips to the World Series. Soto, acquired in an offseason trade from San Diego to put New York back on top, connected in the fourth inning off Triston McKenzie. Poteet won for the first time since 2021. He didn’t pitch in the majors last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Back to back! UConn fans gather to celebrate another basketball championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Thousands of fans lined the streets of Hartford, Connecticut, to celebrate the UConn men’s basketball team following its second-straight NCAA championship and sixth in the last 25 years. Saturday’s parade featured the players and coaches riding on a double-decker bus and lifting the national title trophy as fans shouted and waved celebratory signs. Coach Dan Hurley and the players thanked the crowd in short speeches outside the XL Center, where UConn plays about half its home games. The festivities followed Monday’s 75-60 win over Purdue, which capped one of the most dominant two-year runs in NCAA Tournament history.

