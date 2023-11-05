AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:00 a.m. EST

Gordon runs for 137 yards, 2 TDs as Oklahoma St. tops No. 10 Oklahoma to win last scheduled Bedlam

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Ollie Gordon II ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State defeated No. 10 Oklahoma 27-24 in the last Bedlam rivalry game before Oklahoma leaves the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference next year. Both teams started the day as part of a five-way tie for the conference lead. Alan Bowman passed for 334 yards, Rashod Owens had career highs of 10 catches for 136 yards and Brennan Presley caught eight passes for 97 yards for the Cowboys. Dillon Gabriel passed for 344 yards, Drake Stoops had career highs of 12 catches for 134 yards for the Sooners.

Johnson runs for 256 yards, 4 TDs in No. 5 Washington’s high-octane 52-42 win over No. 24 USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 5 Washington’s prolific offense kept the Huskies unbeaten with a 52-42 victory over No. 24 Southern California. Dillon Johnson rushed for 256 yards and four touchdowns, and Michael Penix Jr. passed for 256 yards and two scores. Devin Culp and Ja’Lynn Polk caught TD passes from Penix, who also rushed for a score while the Huskies won a high-octane thriller featuring two elite offenses and two deficient defenses. Caleb Williams passed for 312 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans (7-3, 5-2), who have lost three of four. Raleek Brown, Darwin Barlow and Williams rushed for TDs.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Separation weekend in Big 12, SEC becomes survive-and-advance day around nation

A potential separation weekend in the Big 12 and Southeastern Conference turned into a survive-and-advance Saturday around college football. Just win. Don’t fret the how. No. 1 Georgia and No. 8 Alabama are on a collision course for the SEC title game; No. 3 Ohio State trailed Rutgers at half before pulling away; No. 4 Florida State didn’t shake Pitt until late in the third quarter; No. 5 Washington ran away from No. 24 USC and No. 7 Texas needed overtime to beat No. 25 Kansas State. No. 10 Oklahoma was unable to complete the mission, beaten by Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

Milroe runs, passes No. 8 Alabama to 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU, Daniels leaves with injury

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Milroe rushed for 155 yards and four touchdowns and passed for another 219 yards to lead No. 8 Alabama to a 42-28 victory over No. 13 LSU. Milroe matched big plays both running and passing with the Tigers’ Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels and the Crimson Tide moved closer to locking down an SEC West title. Daniels left the game early in the fourth quarter after a hard hit that drew a flag. CBS reported he was in concussion protocol.

Michigan asks Big Ten commissioner to wait for NCAA investigation before acting on allegations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — University of Michigan President Santa Ono sent an email to Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, imploring the conference to wait for results of the NCAA’s sign-stealing investigation before potentially taking action against the Jim Harbaugh-led football program. Michigan athletics spokesman Kurt Svoboda shared the contents of Ono’s email with The Associated Press on Saturday night, when the third-ranked Wolverines played Purdue at home. Connor Stalions, the former low-level Michigan football staffer at the center of the probe into impermissible scouting and sign stealing, resigned Friday.

Damar Hamlin launches Cincinnati scholarship program to honor the 10 who saved his life

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is honoring the medical team that helped save his life by launching a scholarship program for Cincinnati youths. Hamlin’s charitable foundation, Chasing M’s, will be awarding $1,000 scholarships to 10 individuals from the area’s under-served communities for each of the next three years. The individual scholarships will be named after the 10 first-responders, nurses and doctors who treated Hamlin after he went into cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The announcement coincides with the Bills’ first return to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday night.

Oui Oui: NCAA first as basketball powers No. 6 South Carolina, No. 10 Notre Dame play in Paris

Women’s college basketball is starting in big way with a game in Paris after a season of growth that featured increases in both in-person attendance and those watching on TV. No. 6 South Carolina will take on 10th-ranked Notre Dame in the City of Lights not far from the Eiffel Tower on Monday. It’s the first NCAA regular-season game overseas and will showcase the game to an International audience. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has pushed for such games and is excited to be at the forefront of another milestone. Tipoff is 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Stackhouse has key late pick as No. 1 Georgia holds off No. 14 Missouri, 30-21

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse’s fourth-quarter interception helped protect No. 1 Georgia’s slim lead and the Bulldogs beat No. 14 Missouri 30-21 for their 26th consecutive win. Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, had to rally to win the key SEC East matchup against Missouri. The Tigers led 13-10 early in the second half. Georgia answered with two straight touchdowns, a 15-yard run by Kendall Milton and Carson Beck’s 5-yard scoring pass to Oscar Delp. Georgia led 27-21 when Stackhouse, a 6-foot-3, 320-pound senior, picked off Brady Cook’s short pass. Beck passed for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Newcastle condemns abuse toward Guimarães and Willock as Arsenal rages at match officials

Newcastle says it is supporting Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock after the players were sent racist abuse over social media following the 1-0 win against Arsenal in the Premier League. Willock, who is Black, used his Instagram account to highlight the discriminatory messages he received after Saturday’s game. He is a former Arsenal player and was involved in the build-up to the only goal scored by Anthony Gordon in contentious circumstances. Guimaraes is a Brazil international. Newcastle says it “strongly condemns” the abuse. Arsenal hasn’t commented on the discriminatory messages and chose instead to direct its ire toward the match officials.

White Abarrio wins $6M Breeders’ Cup Classic, trainer Rick Dutrow back on top after 10-year exile

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — White Abarrio has won the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic by a length. The win puts trainer Rick Dutrow back on top months after his 10-year exile from the sport ended. Ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., White Abarrio ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:02.87. Sent off as the 5-2 favorite, the gray colt paid $7.20 to win. The gray colt was moved to Dutrow’s barn by his owners after White Abarrio’s previous trainer had two horses die last spring. Dutrow returned to the sport earlier this year after serving a 10-year suspension by New York officials for a history of violations. Dutrow previously won the Classic in 2005 with Saint Liam. Japanese horse Derma Sotogake finished second, and Proxy was third.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.