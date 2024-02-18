AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:00 a.m. EST

Stephen Curry tops Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point shootout at All-Star weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry was on a roll — and it was barely enough to beat Sabrina Ionescu. And fittingly, he won by three. The Golden State star and NBA’s all-time 3-point king beat Ionescu 29-26 in the Steph vs. Sabrina competition at All-Star Saturday night, the first such him-vs.-her event of its kind at the league’s weekend showcase.

Mac McClung earns perfect score to take 2nd straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest title over Jaylen Brown

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Mac McClung has won his second straight NBA Slam Dunk Contest by grabbing the ball out of Shaquille O’Neal’s hands and leaping over him to draw five perfect scores on his final attempt. McClung finished with 98.8 points on his final two dunks, one point ahead of Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown. McClung became the sixth player to win the contest twice and the first to do it in back-to-back seasons since Zach LaVine in 2015 and 2016. Earlier on All-Star Saturday night in Indianapolis, Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard became the eighth player to win a second 3-point contest and the first to do it in consecutive years since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008. Team Pacers won the skills challenge in a tiebreaker.

Lefty Driesell, folksy, fiery coach who put Maryland on college basketball’s map, dies at 92

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The Hall of Fame basketball coach Lefty Driesell has died. His family says Driesell died Saturday at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Driesell’s folksy drawl belied a fiery on-court demeanor. He rebuilt struggling programs and won 786 games over parts of five decades. He was the first to win more than 100 games at four Division I schools. Driesell put Maryland on college basketball’s map and was the coach there when Len Bias fatally overdosed. He also coached at Davidson, James Madison and Georgia State. Charles “Lefty” Driesell was 92.

Patrick Cantlay leads by 2 at Riviera as he goes for a hometown win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patrick Cantlay still has the lead in the Genesis Invitational. It’s just not as large as he might have hoped. Cantlay made a soft bogey on the second-easiest hole at Riviera. He shot a 70 and his lead is down to two shots over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris. He’ll play the final round with Schauffele, his best friend in golf. They have been partners 23 times in various team events. They have been paired together 20 times on the PGA Tour. And they have played close to 100 practice rounds. At stake is $4 million to the winner.

An ecstatic Super Bowl rally, upended by the terror of a mass shooting. How is Kansas City faring?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City was at its highest moment of community pride, celebrating a Super Bowl win, when it experienced one of 21st-century American culture’s most traumatic events — a public mass shooting. By the time it was over, one woman was dead and nearly two dozen other Chiefs fans were wounded. Police now blame a dispute between several people. On Friday, two juveniles were charged with gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Additional charges are expected in Wednesday’s post-rally shooting. While it lasted only moments, it has left a knocked-back community struggling to make sense of how something so positive could turn so quickly into something so terrifying and sad.

The NBA is hoping for a little more competitiveness in this year’s All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Last season’s All-Star Game played out in a way that the NBA hopes to never experience again. Nobody was interested in defense and almost nobody was watching the game, at least according to the abysmal television ratings. So, the league sent a message: Make the All-Star Game better. How that’ll work is anyone’s guess. But they’ll give it a shot on Sunday night, when the NBA’s midseason showcase game returns to Indianapolis for the first time in nearly four decades — with a return to the old no-draft, Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference, 48-minute game format that the league had gotten away from in recent years.

Nico Hischier scores twice as Devils beat Flyers 6-3 before of 70,328 at MetLife Stadium

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Devils captain Nico Hischier had two goals and an assist, including the second-fastest goal to start an outdoor game, and New Jersey never looked back in beating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 before 70,328 fans at MetLife Stadium. Nathan Bastian also scored twice and Tyler Toffoli and Brendan Smith each had a goal as the Devils won for the third time in four games. Nico Daws made 43 saves in the event that kicked off two consecutive days of hockey at the home of the NFL’s Jets and Giants. Owen Tippett scored twice and Nick Seeler added another for the Flyers. Samuel Ersson made 33 saves in the contest that featured a Stadium Series-record 85 shots.

Purdue, reigning NCAA champion UConn headline the early list of top seeds for March Madness

Purdue claimed the top overall seed over reigning national champion Connecticut in the first look at the potential top 16 seeds for the NCAA Tournament. The committee that will select the field of 68 revealed its preliminary list of top teams Saturday. Purdue and then UConn have topped The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for five straight weeks, although with the Huskies at No. 1 in the Top 25. Houston and Arizona were the other two No. 1 seeds. North Carolina was the fifth overall seed and headlined the list of regional 2-seeds. Selection Sunday is March 17.

Toyota takes high hopes into Daytona 500 but weather may affect ‘The Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — After a dismal showing in time trials for Sunday’s season-opening Daytona 500, the Toyota camp roared back and swept the two 150-mile qualifying races that set the field for “The Great American Race.” The wins by Tyler Reddick and Christopher Bell marked the first sweep of the Daytona qualifying races for Toyota since 2014 and have given the automaker hope of a fourth Daytona 500 win. Joey Logano of Team Penske starts on the pole in the first time a Roger Penske car will lead the field to green at the Daytona 500. Rain is expected Sunday and could disrupt the event.

Top-ranked UConn uses a balanced attack, routs No. 4 Marquette to take control of the Big East

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Donovan Clingan had 17 points and 10 rebounds to help top-ranked UConn rout No. 4 Marquette 81-53 and take control of the race for the Big East regular-season title. Tristen Newton scored 15 points and added eight rebounds and eight assists for the Huskies (24-2, 14-1), who have now won 14 straight games. Cam Spencer and Hassan Diarra each added 14 points.Kam Jones scored 15 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (19-6, 10-4), which came into the game on an eight-game winning streak.The Huskies now lead Marquette in the Big East by three games in the loss column with five to play. The Huskies are looking for their first regular-season title since 2005-06.

