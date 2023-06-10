AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:00 a.m. EDT

Nuggets now in full command of NBA Finals, top Heat 108-95 for 3-1 lead

MIAMI (AP) — Aaron Gordon scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic added 23 and the Denver Nuggets moved one win away from their first NBA championship by beating the Miami Heat 108-95 on Friday night to take a 3-1 lead in the title series. Bruce Brown scored 21 off the bench for the Nuggets, who took both games in Miami to grab complete command. They’ll have three chances to win one game for a title, two of those in Denver, the first of them coming there in what’s sure to be a raucous atmosphere for Game 5 on Monday night. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points for Miami, which has now fallen into 3-1 holes in each of its last three finals appearances.

Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass after latest anti-LGBTQ+ comments

TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays cut pitcher Anthony Bass on Friday, one day after the right-handed reliever said he didn’t think an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post he shared last month was hateful. The team now has seven days to trade Bass or put him on waivers. The move came hours before Bass was set to catch a ceremonial first pitch from an LGBTQ+ activist before Friday’s game against Minnesota as the Blue Jays begin their Pride Weekend. Bass apologized before a May 30 game after sharing a post on his Instagram calling for boycotts of Target and Bud Light over support they showed for the LGBTQ+ community.

Novak Djokovic nears his 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open after Carlos Alcaraz cramps up

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has defeated a cramping Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the French Open semifinals to move one win away from a record 23rd Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Alcaraz produced one particularly brilliant shot on Friday en route to claiming the second set of what, at the time, was a closely contested and thrilling showdown. But in the end, this highly anticipated matchup was as anti-climatic as can be. That’s because early in the third set, after nearly 2 1/2 hours of exertion and tension in 85-degree heat at Court Philippe Chatrier, Alcaraz’s body began to lock up. On Sunday, Djokovic will meet No. 4 Casper Ruud who eliminated No. 22 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-4, 6-0.

In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final finally looks like a competitive series. The Florida Panthers assured that by rallying to beat Vegas in overtime in Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-1. And while it may have stunted momentum, there’s little doubt Vegas has been the better team so far. The Western Conference champions as a result of that don’t figure they’ll change much of their approach for Game 4. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high after Matthew Tkachuk tied it late and Carter Verhaeghe scored to keep them unbeaten in OT this postseason.

Whitlock pitches Red Sox over Yanks 3-2 in rivals’ 1st meeting this year

NEW YORK (AP) — Garrett Whitlock got his second win since replacing Corey Kluber in the Red Sox rotation, Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández homered, and Boston beat the New York Yankees 3-1 in the first meeting this year of a rivalry cut to 13 games by the new balanced schedule. Gerrit Cole (7-1) lost for the first time this season after going unbeaten in his first 13 starts. Whitlock (3-2) allowed two runs _ one earned _ and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk.

Secretariat Triple Crown celebration at Belmont subdued by death and air quality

This was supposed to be the year thoroughbred horse racing celebrated the 50th anniversary of Secretariat’s magnificent Triple Crown triumph. It would come as the current crop of 3-year-olds finished their act on center stage. Heading into the $1.5 million Belmont Stakes on Saturday, the racing has become almost an afterthought. The public is focused on a recent spike in deaths of horses at racetracks and air quality problems that have surfaced in the northeast because of wildfires in Canada. Forte, a 2-year-old champion, is the favorite in the highly-competitive Belmont. The good news is the bad air has blown out to sea.

PGA Tour rookie Carl Yuan leads by 1 at Canadian Open; McIlroy 3 back

TORONTO (AP) — Carl Yuan has moved into position to turn around a forgettable rookie year on the PGA Tour. He shot a 5-under 67 in cool, rainy conditions on Friday to take a one-shot lead at the midway point of the RBC Canadian Open. Two-time defending champion Rory McIlroy gave himself a chance heading into the weekend at Oakdale. He shot 67 and was three shots back of Yuan’s two-day total of 9-under 135. Corey Conners shot 69 and was one shot back alongside Tyrrell Hatton, C.T. Pan and Aaron Rai. Conners is seeking to become the first Canadian to win his national open since 1954.

Rookie star Corbin Carroll hits 1st grand slam, Diamondbacks pound Tigers 11-6

DETROIT (AP) — Arizona rookie Corbin Carroll hit his first grand slam in a seven-run seventh inning for his second homer of the night and the Arizona Diamondbacks handed the Detroit Tigers their seventh straight loss, 11-6 on Friday. Carroll also doubled in the ninth. On Wednesday night in a 6-2 victory in Washington in NL West-leading Arizona’s previous game, the speedy outfielder was 4 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs. He’s hitting .307. Merrill Kelly (8-3) improved to 7-0 in his last six starts, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five. Jake Rogers homered twice for Detroit, and Javier Báez homered in the ninth.

MLB homer leader Pete Alonso to IL with bone bruise, sprain in wrist

PITTSBURGH (AP) — New York Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso will miss 3-to-4 weeks with a bone bruise and sprain in his left wrist. The Mets placed Alonso on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to June 8. He leads the majors with 22 home runs. Alonso was hit on the wrist by a 96 mph fastball from Charlie Morton in the first inning of a 7-5 loss to Atlanta on Wednesday. New York has lost six straight.

Florida wins closing relay for second straight NCAA men’s track and field title

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Florida closed with a victory in the 4×400-meter relay Friday night to overtake Arkansas for its second straight NCAA men’s outdoor track and field championship and fourth in seven seasons. The Gators finished in 2 minutes, 57.74 seconds to edge Arizona State, with Ryan Willie anchoring the Gators after finishing second behind teammate Emmanuel Bamidele in the 400. Five points behind Arkansas entering the relay, Florida finished with 57 points, Arkansas was second with 53, followed by Stanford with 44, LSU with 43 and Arizona State with 51. Arkansas with eighth in the relay. Florida jumped up the standings when Bamidele (44.24) and Willie (44.25) placed 1-2 in the 400.

