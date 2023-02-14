AP sources: Wacha, Padres in agreement on contract

Two people with knowledge of the deal say right-hander Michael Wacha has agreed in principle to a contract with the San Diego Padres. The people spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal is still being finalized and pending Wacha passing a physical. The contract is believed to be for multiple years, similar to what the Padres gave right-hander Nick Martinez last year, and both people described it as “complicated.” The 31-year-old Wacha was 11-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 23 starts for the Boston Red Sox last year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.