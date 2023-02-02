AP sources: Saban talks with Notre Dame’s Rees about OC job

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has spoken with Alabama coach Nick Saban about filling a vacancy on the Crimson Tide’s coaching staff. The former Fighting Irish quarterback was scheduled to be in Tuscaloosa on Thursday. Alabama needs to replace offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who has returned to the NFL to be the OC for the New England Patriots. Alabama will be breaking in a new starting quarterback next season after Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young declared for the NFL draft.

