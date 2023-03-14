AP sources: Raiders set to trade Darren Waller to Giants

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal said Tuesday that tight end Darren Waller is being traded to the New York Giants. They spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. One person said the Giants will send the Raiders a 2023 third-round pick. Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and gives Giants quarterback Daniel Jones a major playmaker and an upgrade at tight end. Waller twice has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in 2019 and 2020. Injuries cut into his production the past two seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.