AP sources: QB Dalton agrees to 2-year deal with Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to two people familiar with the situation, the Carolina Panthers have found their stop-gap quarterback, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with Andy Dalton. One of those people, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal can’t be signed until Wednesday, said the deal includes $8 million in guaranteed money. The Panthers traded up last week to get the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft and will use it on a quarterback. That means Dalton could open the season as the starter if the rookie isn’t quite ready to play, but eventually will serve as a mentor and backup.

