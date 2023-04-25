AP sources: Pirates, Reynolds reach $106.75M, 8-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran outfielder and the club have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical. The contract is the richest in the history of the Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.

