AP sources: Pirates, Reynolds reach $106.75M, 8-year deal

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds watches the flight of his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Boston. Reynolds is sticking with the Pirates. The veteran outfielder has agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million three people with knowledge of the agreement told the Associated Press. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds is sticking with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The veteran outfielder and the club have agreed to an eight-year deal worth $106.75 million. That’s according to three people with knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official pending a physical. The contract is the richest in the history of the Pirates and gives the club another cornerstone to build around as it tries to emerge from four straight last-place finishes in the NL Central.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.