AP sources: Miami hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as DC

Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press about the move. They spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and Miami. Guidry was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he’ll replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season in Miami.

