AP sources: Miami hiring Lance Guidry from Tulane as DC

By RALPH D, RUSSO The Associated Press
FILE - McNeese State head coach Lance Guidry looks on in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU on Sept. 22, 2018, in Provo, Utah. Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense, two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and Miami. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Bowmer]

Miami is hiring Lance Guidry, who was defensive coordinator at Marshall last season and recently accepted the same position at Tulane, to lead its defense. Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press about the move. They spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was still being finalized between Guidry and Miami. Guidry was hired way from Marshall by Tulane just last month. Now he’ll replace Kevin Steele on Mario Cristobal’s staff at Miami. Steele is reportedly on his way to Alabama to become Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator after holding that position for one season in Miami.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.