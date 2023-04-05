AP sources: Frustrated team owners boycott NASCAR meeting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR teams boycotted a scheduled Wednesday meeting with series leadership as a show of frustration over the slow pace of negotiations on a new business model. Three team representatives told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity that the owners collectively decided to skip the quarterly meeting because they don’t believe NASCAR has negotiated in good faith. The request for anonymity is due to the sensitivity of the negotiations. NASCAR has said it is willing to work with the teams on financial security, and reiterated that commitment Wednesday after no owners showed for the meeting.

