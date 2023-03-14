AP sources: Eagles keep James Bradberry, add Rashaad Penny

James Bradberry is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles. Bradberry, a second-team All-Pro cornerback, agreed Tuesday to a $38 million, three-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the signing, said $20 million is guaranteed. Earlier Tuesday, the Eagles and running back Rashaad Penny agreed on a contract, a person familiar with the deal told the AP. That person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of the league year on Wednesday.

