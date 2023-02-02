AP sources: Dylan Moore, Mariners agree to nearly $8.9M deal

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
FILE -Seattle Mariners shortstop Dylan Moore jogs in with the ball after the top of the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Seattle. Utilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren]

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that utilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, had not been announced.

