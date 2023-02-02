AP sources: Dylan Moore, Mariners agree to nearly $8.9M deal

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal tell The Associated Press that utilityman Dylan Moore and the Seattle Mariners have agreed to a three-year contract worth $8,875,000, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement, first reported by ESPN, had not been announced.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.