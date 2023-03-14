AP sources: Cowboys keep Wilson, Vander Esch in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping two of their own in free agency by agreeing to contracts with safety and leading tackler Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. A person with knowledge of the deal says Wilson agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract. Another person says Vander Esch is returning for $11 million over two years. Wilson rose from a sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019 to a starter in his second season. Wilson led NFL safeties with five sacks last season.

