AP sources: Cowboys keep Wilson, Vander Esch in free agency

By SCHUYLER DIXON The Associated Press
FILE - Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) defends during their NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. The Dallas Cowboys are keeping another one of their own in free agency again by agreeing to a contract with safety and leading tackler Donovan Wilson. Wilson and the Cowboys agreed to a $24 million, three-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday, March 14, 2023 . (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wade Payne]

The Dallas Cowboys are keeping two of their own in free agency by agreeing to contracts with safety and leading tackler Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. A person with knowledge of the deal says Wilson agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract. Another person says Vander Esch is returning for $11 million over two years. Wilson rose from a sixth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2019 to a starter in his second season. Wilson led NFL safeties with five sacks last season.

