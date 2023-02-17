AP sources: Cole Hamels gets minor league deal with Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the deal say left-hander Cole Hamels has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown San Diego Padres that will pay him $2 million if he reaches the big league roster. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is contingent on Hamels passing a physical. He’s expected to report this weekend to spring training in Peoria, Arizona. The 39-year-old Hamels made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020 and hasn’t pitched since then. He had shoulder surgery in 2021.

