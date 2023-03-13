AP sources: Broncos to sign McGlinchey, Powers, Stidham

By ROB MAADDI The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers' Mike McGlinchey (69) runs during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Denver Broncos strengthened their offensive line on Monday, March 13, 2023, agreeing to a deals with right tackle McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kyusung Gong]

A person familiar with the moves tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have strengthened their offensive line by agreeing to deals with right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. The Broncos have also agreed on a deal with quarterback Jarrett Stidham to be Russell Wilson’s backup. McGlinchey is getting an $87.5 million, five-year contract with $50 million guaranteed. Powers receives a $52 million, four-year contract with $28.5 million guaranteed. Stidham’s deal is worth $10 million over two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.