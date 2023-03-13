AP sources: Broncos get McGlinchey, Powers, Allen, Stidham

A person familiar with the moves tells The Associated Press that the Denver Broncos have strengthened their offensive line by agreeing to deals with right tackle Mike McGlinchey and left guard Ben Powers. The Broncos also fortified their defensive line, agreeing to a deal with Zach Allen. They’ve also agreed on a deal with quarterback Jarrett Stidham to be Russell Wilson’s backup. McGlinchey is getting an $87.5 million, five-year contract with $50 million guaranteed. Powers receives a $52 million, four-year contract with $28.5 million guaranteed. Stidham’s deal is worth $10 million over two years.

