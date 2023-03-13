AP sources: Bears get lift at LB, add Edmunds, Edwards

By ANDREW SELIGMAN The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards (57) celebrates next to head coach Nick Sirianni, right, after tackling Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $19.5 million deal with former Philadelphia Eagles player T.J. Edwards. Edwards is guaranteed $12 million. The person spoke Monday, March 13, on the condition of anonymity because the agreement can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Seth Wenig]

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, two people familiar with the situations said Monday. Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed. Edwards is due $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreements can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

