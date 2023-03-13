AP sources: Bears get lift at LB, add Edmunds, Edwards

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears made two big additions at linebacker, agreeing to contracts with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowler Tremaine Edmunds and former Philadelphia Eagle T.J. Edwards, two people familiar with the situations said Monday. Edmunds’ deal is worth $72 million over four years with $50 million guaranteed. Edwards is due $19.5 million over three years, with $12 million guaranteed. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agreements can’t be announced until the new league year opens on Wednesday.

