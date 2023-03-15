AP Source: Titans add DE Arden Key, OL Daniel Brunskill

The Tennessee Titans have agreed on a $21 million, three-year contract with defensive end Arden Key, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until Wednesday, said the deal includes $13 million in guaranteed money. The Titans also made another addition to their offensive line, agreeing on a two-year deal with the versatile Daniel Brunskill. Brunskill’s agents confirmed on Twitter that he agreed to the contract with Tennessee on Tuesday. He can sign the contract once the new league year starts on Wednesday. Key had 4 1/2 sacks for Jacksonville last season and 6 1/2 in 2021 for San Francisco.

