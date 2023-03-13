AP source: Texans, Case Keenum agree on 2-year deal

The Houston Texans and quarterback Case Keenum have agreed on a two-year, $6.25 million contract, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said the deal included $4 million guaranteed. Keenum spent last season backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo. He’s 29-35 as a starter in 10 seasons with seven teams. Keenum started his career with the Texans in 2013, going 0-8 that season. The Texans own the No. 2 pick in the draft and are expected to select a quarterback.

