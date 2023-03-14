AP source: Texans agree to trade for guard Shaq Mason

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Texans have agreed to send the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a sixth-round draft pick for guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round pick, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday. Mason started 18 games for the Buccaneers at right guard last season after spending his first seven years in New England. Mason gives the Texans another veteran presence on an offensive line that includes tackles Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard entering the final year of their contracts.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.