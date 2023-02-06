AP source: Suns president, CEO Jason Rowley leaves team

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has decided to leave the team as the franchise moves forward with ownership changes, according to a person familiar with the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Rowley’s resignation was not shared outside of the organization. The person said Rowley’s departure was “shared internally” within the Suns organization on Monday. Rowley’s resignation comes in the midst of big changes in Phoenix. Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia is expected to be the team’s new majority owner in the coming weeks if the NBA’s board of governors approves his plan to purchase the controlling stake of the Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver.

