AP source: Suarez, Padres agree to $46 million, 5-year deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says reliever Robert Suarez has agreed to remain with the San Diego Padres under a $46 million, five-year contract. The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized pending a physical. Suarez can opt out after three years. The 31-year-old Suarez was having a terrific postseason until allowing Bryce Harper’s go-ahead, two-run homer with no outs in the eighth inning of Game 5 of the NL Championship Series that sent the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.