AP source: Shannon Dawson to Miami as offensive coordinator

Miami is hiring Houston assistant Shannon Dawson to be its offensive coordinator. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being finalized and needed approval from the university. Dawson has spent the last four years with Houston, the last three of those as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. In those three years, Houston has thrown 87 touchdown passes, which is 13th-most among all FBS programs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.