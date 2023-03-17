AP source: Seahawks reach deals with Julian Love, Devin Bush

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks continued the overhaul of their defense by reaching agreement on a two-year deal with versatile safety Julian Love, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Love’s agreement is worth up to $12 million and came after Seattle announced the signing of former first-round linebacker Devin Bush to a one-year deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Love’s signing. Love started 16 games last season for the New York Giants and recorded career highs in tackles and interceptions. Bush’s signing could fill a void in Seattle’s defense at linebacker.

