AP source: Seahawks reach deal with DL Dre’Mont Jones

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract with defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because it can’t be announced until Wednesday. NFL Network and The Score reported the deal is for three years and up to $51 million. The 26-year-old Jones is the first piece of what could end up being an overhaul of the interior of Seattle’s defensive line.

