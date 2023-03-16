AP source: Seahawks reach 1-year deal with OL Evan Brown

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks addressed one of their needs on the offensive line, agreeing to terms with guard/center Evan Brown on a one-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the agreement. Brown started 24 games over the past two seasons with Detroit at both center and guard, both positions the Seahawks need to fill. Austin Blythe, Seattle’s starting center last season, retired after the season and starting guard Gabe Jackson was released in a salary cap move. The line of scrimmage was going to be an offseason priority for Seattle.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.