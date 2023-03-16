AP source: Saints, RB Jamaal Williams agree on 3-year deal

A person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press that the New Orleans Saints and running back Jamaal Williams have agreed on a $12 million, three-year contract. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the agreement and said it includes $8 million in guaranteed money. Williams led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns while running for a career-best 1,066 yards with the Detroit Lions last season. Williams played four seasons with the Packers before joining the Lions in 2021. He has averaged 4.0 yards per carry in his career.

