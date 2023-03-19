AP source: Rockies sign Profar to shore up outfield

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says the Colorado Rockies have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outfielder Jurickson Profar. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. The person says Profar will get $7.75 million. The former Rangers, Athletics and Padres outfielder batted .231 for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring. He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs for the Padres last season. He opted out of the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract with the Padres.

