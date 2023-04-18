AP source: Rams working to send WR Robinson to Steelers

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II (1) makes a touchdown catch over Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (26) during the first half of an NFL football game on Oct. 16, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Rams are in the process of trading Robinson and a seventh-round to Pittsburgh in exchange for a seventh-round pick, according to a source with knowledge of the pending agreement. The deal is pending Robinson passing a physical in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers are working on a deal that would send wide receiver Allen Robinson to Pittsburgh. A source with knowledge of the pending agreement tells the Associated Press Los Angeles would send Robinson and a seventh-round pick in the draft to the Steelers for one of Pittsburgh’s two seventh-round picks. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal is not official until Robinson passes a physical.

