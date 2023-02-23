AP source: Rams parting ways with LB Bobby Wagner

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Linebacker Bobby Wagner is parting ways with the Los Angeles Rams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision says. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Wagner’s release won’t be official until after the start of the new league year next month. Wagner was outstanding in his only season with his hometown Rams, who signed him as a free agent last March following a decade with the Seahawks. Wagner started all 17 games at middle linebacker and made 140 tackles with a career-high six sacks and even two interceptions for the Rams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.