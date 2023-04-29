AP source: Raiders restructure Chandler Jones’ contract

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have restructured defensive end Chandler Jones’ contract to free up salary cap space, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn’t been announced. By restructuring Jones’ contract, the Raiders will free up more than $5 million in cap space. Las Vegas made addressing its pass rush a priority by selecting Texas Tech defensive end Tryee Wilson in the first round of the draft Thursday. Wilson is expected to be in a rotation with Jones and Maxx Crosby.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.