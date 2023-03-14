AP source: Raiders, Jakobi Meyers agree on 3-year deal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers have agreed on a $33 million, three-year deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday, said it includes $21 million in guaranteed money. Meyers spent his first four seasons with New England. He had 67 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns last season. Meyers joins wide receivers Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow, and tight end Darren Waller to give new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo another formidable option. Meyers reunites with Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who was previously New England’s offensive coordinator.

