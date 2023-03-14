AP source: QB Heinicke returning home to sign with Falcons

By PAUL NEWBERRY The Associated Press
FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Marcus Mariota (1) and Desmond Ridder (4) prepare before a preseason NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The Atlanta Falcons released quarterback Marcus Mariota on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in a move that was expected after the veteran was benched late in the 2022 season.The Falcons were 5-8 with Mariota as the starter before rookie Desmond Ridder started the final four games, winning two. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, FILE)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

A person with a knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that quarterback Taylor Heinicke has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth up to $20 million. The deal cannot be signed until the official start of free agency on Wednesday. It’s a homecoming for Heinicke, who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs. Now, after starting 24 games over the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, he is headed to the Falcons to compete for a starting job with Desmond Ridder. Ridder started the last four games of his rookie season, going 2-2 after taking over for Marcus Mariota.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.