AP source: QB Heinicke returning home to sign with Falcons

A person with a knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that quarterback Taylor Heinicke has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth up to $20 million. The deal cannot be signed until the official start of free agency on Wednesday. It’s a homecoming for Heinicke, who grew up in the Atlanta suburbs. Now, after starting 24 games over the last two seasons with the Washington Commanders, he is headed to the Falcons to compete for a starting job with Desmond Ridder. Ridder started the last four games of his rookie season, going 2-2 after taking over for Marcus Mariota.

