AP source: Pipkins agrees to terms to remain with Chargers

Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins agreed to terms on a three-year contract to return to the Los Angeles Chargers, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of free agency on Wednesday. Pipkins was drafted in the third round out of Division II Sioux Falls in 2019 but finally came into his own last year. The 6-foot-6, 307-pound lineman started 15 games, including the playoffs, at right tackle last season as the Chargers made the postseason for the first time since 2018.

