AP source: Pelicans trade Graham to Spurs for Richardson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have reached an agreement to trade Devonte’ Graham and four second-round draft choices to San Antonio in exchange for Josh Richardson. That’s according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. The exchange provides future financial flexibility for New Orleans. Richardson has an expiring contract while Graham has two more seasons remaining on his contract at about $12 million per year. The deal was made just before the NBA trade deadline Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.