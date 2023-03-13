AP source: Patriots plan to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones intends to sign a new, two-year contract. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because new deals can’t officially be signed until Wednesday. Jones thrived last season after switching from primarily defending the slot to playing on the outside. He started 16 games, tying for the team lead with four interceptions. He led all Patriots with 11 pass breakups. With veteran Devin McCourty announcing his retirement, Jones becomes the longest-tenured player in New England’s secondary.

