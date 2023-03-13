AP source: Panthers land S Vonn Bell, DT Shy Tuttle

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have added help at safety and found an anchor for the middle of their defensive line on the first day that teams were allowed to negotiate with free agents from other teams. A person familiar with the situation says the Panthers have agreed to terms on deals with safety Vonn Bell and defensive tackle Shy Tuttle. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deals won’t be made official until Wednesday, when the NFL’s new year starts. Bell has started 93 games in his seven NFL seasons, the last three season with Cincinnati. Tuttle has started 33 in four years with New Orleans.

