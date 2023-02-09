AP source: OKC trades Muscala to Boston for Jackson, picks

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have agreed to trade forward Justin Jackson and a pair of future second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder for big man Mike Muscala. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been announced. The move bolsters the front court for Boston, which currently has the best record in the Eastern Conference, but is looking for backup for Robert Williams and Al Horford.

