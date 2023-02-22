AP source: OF Ben Gamel, Rays agree to minor league contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent outfielder Ben Gamel has agreed to a minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the team had not announced the agreement, which was pending completion of a physical. The deal was first reported by the Tampa Bay Times. The 30-year-old Gamel will be given a chance to compete for a spot on the major league roster in spring training. He hit .232 with nine home runs and 46 RBIs in 115 games with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022.

