AP source: Ndamukong Suh joining Eagles on 1-year deal

Three-time All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh is joining the Philadelphia Eagles, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Eagles and Suh agreed on a one-year contract on Thursday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the signing. Nuh bolsters a defensive line that also added veteran Linval Joseph this week. Suh posted an emoji of an eagle on Twitter. The Eagles are shoring up their run defense after giving up 152 yards on the ground to the Washington Commanders in their first loss of the season on Monday.

